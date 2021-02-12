PAX Gold Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,850.32 or 0.03879676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $126.77 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAX Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 68,513 coins. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars.

