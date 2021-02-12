Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Paychex worth $18,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.67.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,114 shares of company stock valued at $13,840,001. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

