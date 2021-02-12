Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.78. Paylocity reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

In other Paylocity news, Director Robin Le Pederson sold 170 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $32,862.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,623.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total transaction of $724,803.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,059 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,684.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,035 shares of company stock worth $72,957,666 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $2.26 on Friday, reaching $205.88. 193,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,279. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.34. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

