PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PayPal by 5,875.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after purchasing an additional 716,092 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $285.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.82 billion, a PE ratio of 107.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $302.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Atlantic Securities raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.85.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

