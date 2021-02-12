PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.85.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL traded up $8.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.58. The stock has a market cap of $343.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.56, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $302.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after buying an additional 560,751 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,592,000 after buying an additional 253,341 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.