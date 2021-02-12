PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $350.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $310.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.85.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $7.60 on Friday, reaching $292.63. 281,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,120,871. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $302.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.62 and a 200 day moving average of $210.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.72 billion, a PE ratio of 110.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

