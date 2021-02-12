PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $321.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $291.00 to $321.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.85.

Shares of PYPL traded up $8.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.26. The company had a trading volume of 207,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $302.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.58. The stock has a market cap of $343.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.56, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,556,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

