PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY) Shares Gap Up to $595.00

PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $595.00, but opened at $616.00. PayPoint plc (PAY.L) shares last traded at $599.98, with a volume of 37,829 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAY shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on PayPoint plc (PAY.L) from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price on shares of PayPoint plc (PAY.L) in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 637.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 601.68. The firm has a market cap of £411.86 million and a P/E ratio of 9.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. PayPoint plc (PAY.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.32%.

PayPoint plc (PAY.L) Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

