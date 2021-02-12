Paytomat Price Up 301.3% Over Last Week (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $256,686.02 and $55,350.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Paytomat has traded up 301.3% against the US dollar. One Paytomat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00060307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.43 or 0.00284889 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00105179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00079912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00090351 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00066269 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

Paytomat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

