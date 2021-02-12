PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading 8.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shares rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. PBF Energy traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 7,844,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 7,738,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in PBF Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. Research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

