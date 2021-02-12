Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading 11.9% Higher

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s share price rose 11.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 5,125,297 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,526,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Peabody Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $412.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.82 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $35,186.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,306.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $63,744. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

