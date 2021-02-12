Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.64 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will post $45.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.80 million to $46.48 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $46.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $191.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.96 million to $199.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $200.54 million, with estimates ranging from $195.73 million to $208.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million.

PGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 539.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $26.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $500.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

