Peerplays 1-Day Volume Tops $65,503.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 12th. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $926,826.35 and $65,503.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Peerplays has traded up 27.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peerplays alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00059781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.00279617 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00104606 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00078790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00089074 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,106.82 or 1.02567096 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.