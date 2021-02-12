Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s stock price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $154.83 and last traded at $154.67. Approximately 7,804,708 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 7,227,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.48.

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Macquarie upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.55.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.17. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,209.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,196,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $16,961,036.64. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 129,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,006,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 712,405 shares of company stock worth $90,240,914 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

