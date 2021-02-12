Pendrell (OTCMKTS:PCOA) Trading 28% Higher

Pendrell Co. (OTCMKTS:PCOA)’s stock price traded up 28% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $160,000.00 and last traded at $160,000.00. 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,900% from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125,000.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125,000.00.

Pendrell Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCOA)

Pendrell Corporation invests in, acquires, and develops businesses with technologies that are protected by intellectual property (IP) rights in the United States. It manages three IP licensing programs comprising memory and storage technologies, digital media, and digital cinema. The company's digital media program is supported by patents and patent applications to protect against unauthorized duplication and use of digital content during the transfer of the digital content.

