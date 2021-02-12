Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Up 5.5%

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s stock price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $119.43 and last traded at $118.82. Approximately 4,132,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 4,697,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.59.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.53.
The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.58.
In other news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $6,735,450.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,366,716 shares of company stock worth $398,640,017 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 202,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,503,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 64,201 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.
See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.