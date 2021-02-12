Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Up 5.5%

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s stock price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $119.43 and last traded at $118.82. Approximately 4,132,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 4,697,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.58.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $6,735,450.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,366,716 shares of company stock worth $398,640,017 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 202,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,503,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 64,201 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

