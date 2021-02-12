PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Major Shareholder Sells $2,620,230.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $2,620,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,547,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,710,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.00. The stock had a trading volume of 551,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,737. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22.
PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $52,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.
About PennyMac Financial Services
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.
