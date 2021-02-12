PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Major Shareholder Sells $2,620,230.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $2,620,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,547,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,710,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.00. The stock had a trading volume of 551,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,737. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $52,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

