People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $487.37 Million

Brokerages expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to report $487.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $481.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $497.30 million. People’s United Financial reported sales of $519.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBCT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 315.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 220,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 167,579 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

