People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Bought by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,340 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,630 shares during the period. People’s United Financial accounts for about 1.8% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.12% of People’s United Financial worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,626 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $11,065,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.03.

Shares of PBCT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. 44,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,513,823. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $16.36.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

