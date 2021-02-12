People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Purchased by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,940 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,086 shares during the period. Surevest LLC owned 0.07% of People’s United Financial worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBCT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in People’s United Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,042 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,626 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,065,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBCT. TheStreet upgraded People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.06. 87,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,513,823. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

