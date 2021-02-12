pEOS Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a market cap of $553,567.68 and approximately $6,978.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00061602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.57 or 0.00281409 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00105385 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00080558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00092730 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,042.72 or 1.00467683 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

pEOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.