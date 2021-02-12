PEPS Coin (PEPS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $54.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $125,283.92 and approximately $54.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010339 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001508 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001823 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00183099 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,889,567 coins and its circulating supply is 43,641,063 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.