PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.3% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.3% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $134.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.11. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

