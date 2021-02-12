PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.33. The stock had a trading volume of 74,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $185.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.98 and its 200-day moving average is $140.11.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

