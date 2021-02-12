Perlin Hits 1-Day Volume of $16.92 Million (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Perlin has a total market capitalization of $41.40 million and $16.92 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0857 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Perlin has traded 53.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00065487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $530.36 or 0.01110805 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00057056 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,723.42 or 0.05703980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00027395 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00019464 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00035644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Perlin Coin Profile

PERL is a coin. Its launch date was August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 coins. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars.

