Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PDRDY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pernod Ricard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

OTCMKTS:PDRDY traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.82. 88,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,518. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

