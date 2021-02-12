Persimmon Plc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.78 Per Share (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Persimmon in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will earn $6.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.68.

PSMMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Persimmon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Simmons restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

PSMMY stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average is $70.36. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.54. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $86.90.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

