Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) (LON:PGH) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $244.52

Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) (LON:PGH) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $244.52 and traded as low as $220.20. Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) shares last traded at $225.00, with a volume of 12,736 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 212.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 244.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of £69.30 million and a PE ratio of 8.04.

In other Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) news, insider Deborah Rees acquired 4,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £9,989.82 ($13,051.76). Also, insider Sarah Mace acquired 9,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £19,969.11 ($26,089.77). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,669 shares of company stock worth $2,997,129.

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other segments. The company offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans.

