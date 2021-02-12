Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Trading 5.5% Higher

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.21 and last traded at $40.42. 775,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,138,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $86,960.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,593.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,721 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 607.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,293,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,458 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

