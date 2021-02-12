Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,320 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Intel by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $415,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,566 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1,537.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,434,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $171,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,789 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Intel by 35.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $285,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,594 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $60.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

