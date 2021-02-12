PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,949,448. PG&E has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PG&E by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4,285.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.