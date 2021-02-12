PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Large-Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:PQLC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Large-Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:PQLC) rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.69 and last traded at $63.69. Approximately 218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.19.

