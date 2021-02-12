Phala.Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.39 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $56.49 million and $17.39 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 34.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00061643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.19 or 0.00280169 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00105706 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00081266 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00091973 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,259.95 or 1.00757800 BTC.

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,591,919 coins. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

Phala.Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

