Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Reaches $0.0150 on Top Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma Energy token can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $543,295.77 and approximately $14,398.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00062358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.00282995 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00105818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00080031 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00093220 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00066595 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Token Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 36,142,825 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

Phantasma Energy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

