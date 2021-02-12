Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR)’s share price rose 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20.25 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26). Approximately 436,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 883,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of £88.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.38.

About Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR)

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

