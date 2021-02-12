Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $85.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.87.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

