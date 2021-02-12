Phoenix Global Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.04 Million (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Phoenix Global has a total market capitalization of $25.04 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phoenix Global has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar. One Phoenix Global token can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenix Global alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00055321 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.03 or 0.00282017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058742 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $519.78 or 0.01085618 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00102771 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Phoenix Global Token Profile

Phoenix Global is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,455,449,177 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenix Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.