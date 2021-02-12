Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) (LON:PGR) Shares Gap Down to $5.73

Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) (LON:PGR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.73, but opened at $5.50. Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £153.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

About Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) (LON:PGR)

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

