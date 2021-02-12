Phoenixcoin (PXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $505,638.25

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $505,638.25 and approximately $6.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 75.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,608.40 or 1.00001859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00045803 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $553.22 or 0.01162050 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.58 or 0.00362501 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.09 or 0.00227054 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00079334 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001923 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,702,175 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

