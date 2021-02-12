PhoenixDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $37,719.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00055365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.52 or 0.00279719 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00102326 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00077352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00091160 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,336.66 or 1.03358194 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

PhoenixDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

