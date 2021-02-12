PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,772.00

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $21,772.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00061602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.57 or 0.00281409 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00105385 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00080558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00092730 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,042.72 or 1.00467683 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Token Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

PhoenixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

