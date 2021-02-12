Phore 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $39,251.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, Phore has traded 35.5% higher against the dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $39,251.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00012144 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,349,856 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

