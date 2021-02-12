PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Update

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the January 14th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PHXHF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40. PHX Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $2.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHXHF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

