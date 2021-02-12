Pillar (PLR) Price Hits $0.0267 on Top Exchanges

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Pillar has a total market cap of $6.92 million and $174,606.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00063793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $523.80 or 0.01101393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00057793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006267 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,748.55 or 0.05779348 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00027215 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019875 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00035512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Pillar Profile

PLR is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.