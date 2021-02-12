PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Shares Down 0.7%

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $86.00 and last traded at $86.22. 110,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 274,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.82.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 155,780.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 670,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,401,000 after buying an additional 669,855 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 384,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 395.0% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 117,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after buying an additional 93,433 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $439,000.

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

