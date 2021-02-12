PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $112.43

PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:BOND) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $112.43 and traded as high as $112.63. PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund shares last traded at $112.42, with a volume of 178,880 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.59 and its 200 day moving average is $112.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOND. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 445.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

