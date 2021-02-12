Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to post $68.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.00 million. Ping Identity reported sales of $68.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year sales of $249.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.83 million to $249.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $286.05 million, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $294.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PING. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ping Identity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

NYSE PING opened at $35.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -508.14, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other Ping Identity news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,466,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,216,313 shares of company stock worth $138,876,313 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 45.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after acquiring an additional 830,623 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 154,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 66,254 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $2,021,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

