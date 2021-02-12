Pinkcoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.85 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $31,312.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.66 or 0.00369248 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005526 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00032986 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $793.09 or 0.01657679 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 450,324,008 coins and its circulating supply is 425,063,572 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.