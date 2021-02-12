Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Revance Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.89) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.90). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $859,438.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,012,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,051,000 after purchasing an additional 131,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,871,000 after acquiring an additional 51,282 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,065,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,888,000 after acquiring an additional 462,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,286,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,471,000 after acquiring an additional 159,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

