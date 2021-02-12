Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Baudax Bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.32) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.26). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baudax Bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:BXRX opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. Baudax Bio has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $79.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.56.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $1.36. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Baudax Bio by 1,096.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 386,900 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.